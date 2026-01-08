The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.
Latest News
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Energy Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES