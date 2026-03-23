Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (March 23, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces a collaborative program between its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam"), and graduate students at the Cambodian Institute of Technology (ITC). The program will provide hands-on geological and geophysical training tied directly to EnerCam's Block VIII oil and gas exploration program in Cambodia.
The program brings together Angkor's technical team and ITC students in a combination of field-based geological work and analytical seismic interpretation. Justin Snelling and Dr. David Johnson are leading students through geological field work, including structural and stratigraphic characterization of selected outcrop sites, rock sampling and laboratory analysis, and integrating that data into the evolving geologic framework. In tandem, Keith Edwards, Geophysicist for EnerCam, is guiding students through geophysical software training and practical seismic interpretation in a ‘real world' environment.
As the EnerCam team collects additional data prior to drilling and while an Environmental Impact Assessment is being completed on the drill target areas, this program also supports EnerCam's ESG and CSR commitment to mentor and develop a strong national team of Khmer geoscientists.
Figure 1: ITC and EnerCam geoscientists undertaking field work on Block VIII.
FIELD GEOLOGY PROGRAM:
Dr. Johnson identified three fundamental objectives for the field program, each tied to advancing the Company's understanding of Block VIII geology ahead of exploratory drilling.
First, the students will collect structural geological data at surface - mapping faults, fractures, fold orientations, and bedding attitudes - that will be directly useful when interpreting subsurface structural data acquired during drilling. EnerCam's seismic interpretation has identified large anticline structures in the Bokor subbasins, found in a north-south trend of multiple large, elongated anticlines along the leading edge of a fold belt. Four-way closures covering tens of square kilometres have been seismically mapped across South Bokor, Central Bokor, and North Bokor. Understanding how these fold belt structures express themselves at surface is critical to predicting their behaviour at depth, and the surface structural data collected by students will complement the subsurface picture as the Company advances toward drilling.
Second, the students will examine reservoir rocks present at surface to characterize their properties, including porosity and permeability. Surface analogs provide an important window into what the Company can expect at the depths being targeted for drilling. With exploratory wells on Block VIII potentially exceeding 3,000 metres in the Bokor subbasins, and shallower targets in the Kirirom subbasin where reservoir porosity may be higher due to less compaction, understanding rock properties at surface helps calibrate expectations for subsurface reservoir quality. The primary traps across the Bokor structures are expected to be found in gently folded seals and reservoirs adjacent to angular unconformities, and each well has the potential to encounter multiple gas or oil accumulations.
Third, Dr. Johnson noted the distinct value of involving students in both the geologic and seismic interpretation. "There is real value in having fresh eyes on the data," said Dr. Johnson. "Experienced interpreters can sometimes carry expectations that may obscure nuances. Students bring a learning perspective that can pick up on subtleties others might overlook."
Mr. Snelling, who brings extensive field experience across diverse geological settings internationally, is working directly with students on practical field structural geology and optical microscope rock identification techniques used in typical oilfield operations. His ability to read outcrops and recognize common sedimentary geology themes in the field provides a practical dimension that complements more academic training. Dr. Johnson emphasized the value of time spent in the field together, noting that conversations during field work - when experienced geoscientists can explain what they are seeing and why it matters - builds understanding in ways that classroom instruction alone cannot achieve.
GEOPHYSICAL INTERPRETATION PROGRAM:
Keith Edwards, Geophysicist for EnerCam, is leading a parallel program in seismic interpretation and geophysical analysis. Edwards is establishing Seisware software licenses and preparing a structured training curriculum for ITC students who will work directly with EnerCam's 350-line kilometre 2D seismic dataset acquired over Block VIII in 2025.
Edwards commented, "For my two students, we will be doing some training first so they can become familiar with the software and the concepts of seismic interpretation and seismic attributes. After they are up to speed, we will try to put some 'meat on the bone' of our interpretation so far." Edwards noted that there are many interesting features visible on the seismic data that need to be identified and mapped. The seismic program covered four subbasins - South, Central, and North Bokor on the west side of Block VIII, and the Kirirom subbasin in the northeast corner of the 4,095 square kilometre license area. The data has revealed structural and stratigraphic features including angular unconformities, four-way closures, and potential stratigraphic traps that require detailed mapping and characterization.
The final goal will be for the students to prepare and present this work as their thesis. Edwards noted that the fact the students will be working on seismic data that EnerCam shot in Cambodia makes the program especially relevant to their development as geoscientists and to the country's emerging oil and gas sector. Their interpretation work will contribute to refining the Company's understanding of drill target stratigraphy and subsurface architecture ahead of exploratory drilling.
BLOCK VIII EXPLORATION CONTEXT:
The student program advances alongside EnerCam's broader exploration efforts on Block VIII. The Company's seismic interpretation has identified four drill targets across the license area, with the Bokor subbasin structures bearing a striking resemblance to traps of the Khorat Basin in Thailand, where the Nam Phong and Sinphuhorn fields produced significant amounts of gas over the past 20 years. The next step in advancing the project is to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment on the areas targeted for drilling, with the Company planning to follow with drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil and gas exploratory wells.
Dr. Johnson, Qualified Professional for Angkor Resources and member of the Company's Board of Directors, has previously commented on the significance of the Block VIII geology, noting that to find an undrilled fold belt with multiple anticlines of significant size, each with four-way closures, is exceptionally rare.
BUILDING CAMBODIA'S GEOSCIENCE CAPACITY:
David Johnson commented, "We want to help develop geological and geophysical expertise that will help Cambodia find its own resources. These students represent the future of earth sciences in this country, and we are proud to bring them along on that journey. This is a natural extension of our commitment to building capacity in Cambodia - not just in communities through our social programs, but in the technical workforce that will drive the country's resource sector forward."
Angkor has reached several thousand students through its community training sessions to date, and the ITC program extends the Company's educational commitment into university-level and post graduate technical training. By integrating post-secondary graduates into active exploration programs on Block VIII, the Company is investing in Cambodia's long-term capacity to develop and manage its own natural resources.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025, the Company has identified multiple drill targets and advances an Environmental Impact Assessment and drilling plans to drill Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
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This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of new leadership expertise, and the Company's plans to develop its resources and create shareholder value.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will successfully advance the development of its resources and that such efforts will result in creating shareholder value.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not advance the development of its resources and that the Company will not create shareholder value.
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