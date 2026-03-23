VAT refund of over £1 million received

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 23, 2026
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that an application for an advance recovery of VAT in Chile has been successful and approximately £1.01 million has been received by the Company.
Highlights:
- CleanTech Lithium's wholly owned subsidiary, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA ("ASL"), has received approximately CLP$1.25 billion (equivalent to approx. GBP £1.01 million) representing input VAT already incurred on the Laguna Verde project.
- Ordinarily, recovery of input VAT requires VATable sales to be made, however in 2024 ASL applied to the Ministry of Economy for eligibility to recover VAT in advance of sales. This involved separate approvals from the Ministry of Economy, the Servicio de Impuestos Internos (Chile Tax authority) and the Treasury.
- A substantial part of the VAT claim was paid and ASL should continue to recover VAT from costs incurred on the project on a timely basis. The VAT receipts will be reimbursed from future export sales from Laguna Verde.
Ignacio Mehech, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium said: "To receive this VAT refund, along with support from the Ministry of Economy, demonstrates the Chilean Government's commitment to our Laguna Verde project. The team has worked diligently to achieve this outcome and the funds will strengthen our financial position as we continue to progress towards the completion of the PFS, following the recent agreement of the long term operating contract (CEOL) for Laguna Verde."
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Ignacio Mehech/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Mobile: +44 (0) 7494 630 360
Chile office: +56 9 312 00081
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Istar Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage project in Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. CleanTech Lithium and the Mining Ministry in Chile have agreed the contractual terms for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde, subject to final ratification.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. For more information, please visit: www.ctlithium.com
Sign up to get your FREE
Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
16 March
Nuvau Minerals
Revitalizing base-metal production and unlocking emerging gold potential in Quebec’s prolific Matagami district.
Revitalizing base-metal production and unlocking emerging gold potential in Quebec’s prolific Matagami district. Keep Reading...
20 March
Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease
Parliament of Ghana issues official approval of the Mining Lease in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, representing a significant de-risking milestoneAtlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and... Keep Reading...
19 March
Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss
When investors focus on geology, they are literally and figuratively on the rocks. By solely looking at the physicality of a project, they overlook the very framework that determines how those rocks translate into value.Mining studies posit that “a lack of effective strategies to develop capital... Keep Reading...
13 March
California Lithium Developer CTR to Go Public in US$4.7 Billion SPAC Deal
Lithium developer Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) plans to go public through a US$4.7 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Plum Acquisition in a deal aimed at accelerating development of a major geothermal and lithium project in California.The companies said the... Keep Reading...
13 March
Snow Lake Announces Name Change to Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. and Trading Symbol Change to "FNUC"
Name Change and New Trading Symbol to be effective on March 16, 2026Snow Lake Resources Ltd., dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that it will change its name to "Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.", and will change its... Keep Reading...
12 March
LFP Batteries Claim 60 Percent of Global Market as North America Scrambles to Build Supply Chain
The rise of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries was a popular theme at the Benchmark Week Summit in Toronto, where industry executives said the chemistry’s combination of safety, versatility and lower costs is driving explosive growth across electric vehicles and grid storage.According to... Keep Reading...
12 March
Lake Johnston drill program testing extensions to Xmas Gold Discovery and Medcalf Lithium Resource
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a drilling progress update at its 100%-owned Lake Johnston Lithium and Gold Project (“Lake Johnston”) in the Yilgarn, Western Australia. Charger has completed a total of 3,054m drilling this quarter to date, including... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00