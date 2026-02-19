The Funds investment objectives are to provide unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; (ii) monthly cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of the Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.. The Manager will select the Equity Securities for the Portfolio and will quarterly reconstitute and rebalance the Portfolio such that the Portfolio, at the time of the initial investment and immediately following each quarterly reconstitution and rebalancing, will have the following investment characteristics: Quality An average 3-year Return on Equity greater than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe; Value An average current year Forward Price-to-Earnings Ratio that is less than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe; and Growth An average PEG Ratio that is less than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe.