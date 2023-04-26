Copper Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Faraday Copper

TSX:FDY

Faraday Copper Corp is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, The Copper Creek project is one of the undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential.

Press Releases
The Conversation (0)
×