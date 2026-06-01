Kirgella RC drilling completed, Flexure aircore program next

Kirgella RC drilling completed, Flexure aircore program next

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Kirgella RC drilling completed, Flexure aircore program next

Download the PDF here.

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Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Extensive RC drilling program underway at Pinjin

Extensive RC drilling program underway at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Extensive RC drilling program underway at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence AprilDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EIS diamond drilling results, Pinjin

EIS diamond drilling results, Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced EIS diamond drilling results, PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a... Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties Announces Closing of 1.0% NSR Royalty Acquisition on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit

Summit Royalties Announces Closing of 1.0% NSR Royalty Acquisition on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated March 12, 2026 and entitled "Summit Royalties Announces Agreement to Acquire Royalty on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit", that it has completed the... Keep Reading...
Radisson Expands High-Grade Gold Mineralization Across Previously Undrilled "Trend 1-Trend 2 Gap" at the O'Brien Gold Project

Radisson Expands High-Grade Gold Mineralization Across Previously Undrilled "Trend 1-Trend 2 Gap" at the O'Brien Gold Project

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. Today's results are from two pilot holes and... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metal Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Heliostar Metal Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1), Heliostar is pleased to announce that it will be participating in The Mining Investment Event, Canadas Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec... Keep Reading...
Extension of Rights Issue Closing Date

Extension of Rights Issue Closing Date

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Extension of Rights Issue Closing DateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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