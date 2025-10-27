Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2021, it reported revenue of CNY 6.3 billion. Approximately 90% of its revenue is derived from four core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), rhEPO, and Mandi (minoxidil). With the exception of minoxidil, an over-the-counter drug, the others are all older generation biologics. Most of the pipeline candidates are "me-too" drugs and in general are still at an early stage.
