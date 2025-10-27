3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2021, it reported revenue of CNY 6.3 billion. Approximately 90% of its revenue is derived from four core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), rhEPO, and Mandi (minoxidil). With the exception of minoxidil, an over-the-counter drug, the others are all older generation biologics. Most of the pipeline candidates are "me-too" drugs and in general are still at an early stage.