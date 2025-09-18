Teledyne Technologiesorporated operates a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia. In PNG, it holds a significant 2,513 sq. km mineral exploration land package. It includes early-stage and advanced-stage exploration targets with high-grade epithermal vein and porphyry-style mineralization present. Its Arau Project consists of two exploration licenses, located in the Kainantu region, and includes the Mt. Victor Prospect, hosting copper and gold mineralization. Its Wild Dog Project consists of one granted exploration license, EL 2761, and one exploration license application, ELA 2516, located on the island of New Britain and about 50 km southwest of Rabaul and Kokopo, PNG. Its Kesar Creek Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2711, and is contiguous with the K92 Mining Inc. tenements. Its The Tinga Valley Property consists of one exploration license, EL2720, located in the Papua Mobile Belt, which is host to several Tier 1 copper and gold mines.