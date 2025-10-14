Brag House Holdings offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Gen Z audience. Driven by our founders' vision, we have developed and intend to implement an integrated social network that facilitates the development of digital communities of casual gamers that are supported and enhanced through interactive streaming capabilities, instant messaging, openly available community spaces, leaderboards and our Brags - unique risk-free non-monetary, non-transferrable "bets" that users can place on gaming outcomes. Our vertically integrated approach combines gamer recruitment, facilitation of community engagement and content creation, livestream production and tournament host activities.