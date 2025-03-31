loader

Supernova Metals

CSE:SUPR

Featured Articles and Interviews

Press Releases
Supernova Metals Corp is an exploration company focused on acquiring early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advancing them through to resource determination within North America. The company has diversified portfolio of assets, including revenue generating oil production, as well as Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets.

Interactive Chart

