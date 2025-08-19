Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. The company's product candidate is setmelanotide (RM 493), which is a potent, melanocortin 4, or MC4, receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies.