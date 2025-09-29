iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the index provider or MSCI) to target a minimum of 30 companies in developed and emerging markets that are involved in the business of gold mining. The fund is non-diversified.The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index.