The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results (beforefees and expenses) of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Underlying Index) The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (Fund) is based on the...

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (Fund) is based on the NASDAQ-100 Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index includes securities of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Fund and Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually.
