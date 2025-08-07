Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. The Company is developing a pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Its lead product candidate, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN rapamycin), is in the Phase III SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations (microcystic LMs) and a Phase II trial in cutaneous venous malformations. It is also engaged in developing treatment for other serious, functionally debilitating skin diseases driven by the overactivation of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway.