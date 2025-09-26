Abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum less the expenses of the Trust operations. The fund designed for investors who want a costeffective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment Expenses Minimal Credit Risk. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.