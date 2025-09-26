iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Select Metals & Mining Producers ex Gold and Silver Investable Market Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index composed of global equities of companies primarily engaged in mining, extraction or production of diversified metals, excluding gold and silver. The fund is non-diversified.