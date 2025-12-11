K+S AG produces two primary products: fertilizer and salt. The company extracts potash and magnesium primarily in Germany, but it's also ramping up potash production at its new low-cost Bethune mine in Saskatchewan that will eventually produce roughly a third of total potash. The company is also the world's largest supplier of salt products, including the Morton Salt brand, with an annual production capacity of 30 million metric tons from multiple salt rock mines on three continents.