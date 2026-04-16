Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies in Germany, the rest of Europe, North, Middle, and South America, Asian regions, and internationally. The company operates through the Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, and Power Systems segments. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and ammunition, protection systems, propellants, and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions.