OM Holdings Ltd is a holding company engaged in the following three operating segments; the Mining segment includes the exploration and mining of manganese ore, the Smelting segment includes the production of manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, silicon metal, and manganese sinter ore, and the Marketing and trading segment includes trading of manganese ore, manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and sinter ore. Geographically the company derives the majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region.