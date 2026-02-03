BitGo provides the most secure and scalable solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, borrowing and lending, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike. Founded in 2013 - the early days of crypto - BitGo was the first to commercialize the multi-signature wallets and later built TSS to improve upon other companies' MPC offerings. Between multi-sig and TSS, BitGo offers the safest technology on the market and safeguards over 1400 tokens across a wide variety of blockchains. Over the years, BitGo has expanded from offering wallets into providing a full-suite solution that lets clients hold assets safely and then put them to work. BitGo launched BitGo Trust Company in 2018, providing fully regulated, qualified cold storage to complement BitGo Inc's original hot wallet solution. In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Prime, which allows its clients to trade, borrow, and lend.