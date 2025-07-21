loader

NervGen Pharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to enable nervous system repair in the settings of traumatic injury and disease. NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the company's initial target indication, spinal cord injury. NervGen holds exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, a first-in-class therapeutic peptide targeting mechanisms that interfere with nervous system repair. NVG-291 is derived from the intracellular wedge domain of the receptor type protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (PTPo). NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation in spinal cord injury from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. NervGen has initiated preclinical evaluation of a new development candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury. NervGen operates in a single segment, which is the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs.

