Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market

Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR) and members of the executive team, joined Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Business Development, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is advancing the restart of the historic Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district. The Company is building a modern, sustainable underground operation focused on producing zinc, silver, and lead—critical metals essential to global infrastructure and the energy transition. With strong progress across development and infrastructure, Bunker Hill is positioned to transition to production in June 2026.

Bunker Hill is a modern, sustainability-driven mining company focused on supplying essential metals to strengthen the U.S. supply chain.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brenda Dayton
VP, Investor Relations
brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com
6044177952

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297635

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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