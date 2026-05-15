CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 15, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, announces the Company will be hosting its first quarter results webinar on May 29, 2026 at 11am ET covering an overview of the results, operational achievements and upcoming milestones. The Company intends to issue its first quarter 2026 results prior to the event. Charbone invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.
Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
Time: 11:00am ET
Register: https://info.rbmilestone.com/Charbone-q1-2026
Have Questions? There will be an allotted time following the live presentation for Q&A. Unaddressed questions will be reviewed by management and responded to accordingly. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above or live on the webinar platform.
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of regional supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production plants across North America and select international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any other high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).
For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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