Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed-signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS).