Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company ships more SSD controllers than any other supplier worldwide for servers, PCs, and other client devices, and is also the leading merchant provider of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT products, and automotive applications. Silicon Motion also delivers customized, high-performance solutions for hyperscale data centers, industrial systems, and automotive SSDs. Its controllers are designed to power the world's most advanced AI, cloud, and enterprise storage platforms, combining high performance, low power, and proven reliability.