Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energybsn:auasx:bsnuranium investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target Area

Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target Area

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at NewmansDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration

Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Cooling towers and factory pipes with overlaid futuristic blue graphs and numerical data.

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

After surging in late 2025 and passing US$101 per pound in January, the uranium spot price consolidated in Q2. The energy fuel entered the three month session at US$84.19 and stayed within the US$84 to US$87 range. The retreat from January’s highs has prompted questions about whether the... Keep Reading...
Pieces of ore with yellow representing uranium on black surface; graphic reads '5 top Australian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Cauldron Energy Jumps on Yanrey Survey Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.West Perth-based Cauldron Energy took the lead as three uranium stocks landed in this week's top five performing shares amidst a backdrop of negotiations between the US and Iran on... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium (TSXV:PUR)

Premier American Uranium

Keep Reading...
Yellow uranium barrels on forklift with Iran flag background.

As US, Iran Near Peace Pact, Tehran Reportedly Seals Off Uranium Cache

US intelligence officials say Iran has moved to seal off its cache of highly enriched uranium (HEU) by deliberately collapsing tunnel networks and lining entryways with explosives, a CNN report notes.Located primarily at the Isfahan nuclear complex, the fortification of the underground... Keep Reading...
Alligator Energy Limited

Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia

Alligator Energy Limited ASX: AGE (Alligator or the Company) is pleased to advise that its follow- up drill program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake) in the Lake Eyre Basin, South Australia is now underway after a hiatus due to persistent rain following the initial discovery success in... Keep Reading...
Utah in focus on a US map.

Anfield Energy Prepares Shootaring Canyon Mill for 2027 Uranium Revival

Anfield Energy (TSXV:AEC,NASDAQ:AEC) has commenced preparatory dismantling work at its Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah ahead of a targeted 2027 production restart.The company announced on Monday (June 8) that it has begun removing existing leach tanks at the facility to lower its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Streamex Corp. Announces May 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

Related News

gold investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

copper investing

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2026

oil and gas investing

UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

rare earth investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

oil and gas investing

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform