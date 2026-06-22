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June 22, 2026
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor
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31 August 2025
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
08 June
Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target Area
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 May
High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at NewmansDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Quarterly Activities Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 April
Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review
After surging in late 2025 and passing US$101 per pound in January, the uranium spot price consolidated in Q2. The energy fuel entered the three month session at US$84.19 and stayed within the US$84 to US$87 range. The retreat from January’s highs has prompted questions about whether the... Keep Reading...
18 June
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Cauldron Energy Jumps on Yanrey Survey Results
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.West Perth-based Cauldron Energy took the lead as three uranium stocks landed in this week's top five performing shares amidst a backdrop of negotiations between the US and Iran on... Keep Reading...
15 June
As US, Iran Near Peace Pact, Tehran Reportedly Seals Off Uranium Cache
US intelligence officials say Iran has moved to seal off its cache of highly enriched uranium (HEU) by deliberately collapsing tunnel networks and lining entryways with explosives, a CNN report notes.Located primarily at the Isfahan nuclear complex, the fortification of the underground... Keep Reading...
11 June
Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia
Alligator Energy Limited ASX: AGE (Alligator or the Company) is pleased to advise that its follow- up drill program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake) in the Lake Eyre Basin, South Australia is now underway after a hiatus due to persistent rain following the initial discovery success in... Keep Reading...
08 June
Anfield Energy Prepares Shootaring Canyon Mill for 2027 Uranium Revival
Anfield Energy (TSXV:AEC,NASDAQ:AEC) has commenced preparatory dismantling work at its Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah ahead of a targeted 2027 production restart.The company announced on Monday (June 8) that it has begun removing existing leach tanks at the facility to lower its... Keep Reading...
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