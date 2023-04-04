The Conversation (0)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals
NASDAQ:RPHM
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The company is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes.
