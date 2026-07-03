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Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business. Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.
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