VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Announces Shares?for?Debt Settlement with CAUR Technologies

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 3, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX‑V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (the "Company" or "VanadiumCorp") announces that it has entered into a shares‑for‑debt settlement agreement with CAUR Technologies Inc. ("CAUR") to settle an aggregate of $222,500 of debt (the "Settlement").
Pursuant to the Settlement, and on receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue 1,483,333 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share, in accordance with the terms of a geophysical services agreement dated October 17, 2024.
The Shares to be issued under the Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian critical metals exploration company that holds a 100% interest in two mineral properties in Québec: the Iron‑T Project and its flagship Lac Doré Project. The Company's strategy combines resource development with technology innovation aimed at supporting the supply of vanadium for applications such as vanadium flow battery electrolyte used in large‑scale energy storage systems. In addition to advancing its mineral assets, the Company is developing its proprietary VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT), which is intended to extract vanadium, titanium, and potentially iron from vanadiferous titanomagnetite resources.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kristien Davenport
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778‑719‑4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Settlement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Forward‑looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the Settlement may not be completed as contemplated or at all, including due to the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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