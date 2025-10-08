loader

Merus

NASDAQ:MRUS

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company is developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Merus only reportable segment comprising the discovery and development of innovative bispecific therapeutics. Some of its products in the pipeline include MCLA-128; MCLA-117; MCLA-158 and others.

