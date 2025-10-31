Mount Ridley Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It focuses on nickel and copper sulphide deposits in the Albany Fraser Range region of Western Australia. The company also explores cobalt, lead, zinc, silver, and gold. Its project Mt Ridley Project is comprised of four tenements in the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Province approximately 70kms north-east of Esperance in the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia. The Weld Range West Project is considered prospective for iron (Fe) and gold (Au), located 30kms west of the township of Cue.