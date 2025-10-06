loader

Megado Minerals

ASX:MEG

Megado Minerals Ltd is an exploration company focused on critical minerals in North America. The company's project portfolio includes North Fork Rare Earth Project. The North Fork Project is located 40 km north-west of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Lemhi County, Idaho. The North Fork Project includes nearly 499 unpatented mining lode claims covering approximately 10,309 acres.

