Themac Resources

TSXV:MAC

Press Releases
Themac Resources Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. Its project includes the Copper flat mine. The Copper Flat Project is in the historic Hillsboro mining district of New Mexico, United States of America.

