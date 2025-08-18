Libra Energy Materials engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interest in the Chilton Cobalt Property covering an area of 496.39 hectares located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Desk Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to PowerStone Metals Corp. in 2022. PowerStone Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.