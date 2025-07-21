HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris. The company earns revenue in the form of product sales and royalties, out of which product sales contribute to the majority of the revenue. The company operates in Canada, the United States and the Rest of the world.