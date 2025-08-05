Helius Minerals Limited is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Nevada. It is focused on the discovery of large-scale ore systems in under-explored regions of Nevada. It holds three exploration projects in Nevada: Venus Copper-Gold Project, Black Top Gold Project and Montelle Project. The Venus Copper-Gold Project consists of copper-iron (Cu, Fe) skarns and copper porphyry intrusions in the Pumpkin Hollow area, Yerington District, Western Nevada. It consists of approximately 111 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 2,165 acres, all situated on bureau of land management (federal) land.