CSE:GSTR

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Focus Graphite Rises Over 90 Percent

GreenStar Biosciences: A Leader in Transformational Medicine

GreenStar Biosciences Announces Private Placement and Corporate Update

GreenStar Biosciences Completes Acquisition of 100 Percent of Eleusian Biosciences Corp. and Appoints Jonathan Gilbert to Board of Directors and Maghsoud Dariani as Chief Science Officer

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties in predominant jurisdictions in North America, and throughout the world.

