Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Inaugural Episode Features CEO Rich Christopher on DehydraTECH Platform, GLP-1 Market Opportunity and Commercial Strategy

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, today announced the launch of Reformulated: Into the Mainstream, an ongoing investor communications series designed to support transparency, consistent engagement, and alignment with shareholders and the broader investment community.

As Lexaria continues executing its strategy within the rapidly evolving GLP-1 and oral drug delivery landscape, the video series will feature regular interviews and management discussions with Lexaria leadership. Episodes will cover company updates alongside broader market and sector trends, providing investors with consistent context around Lexaria's business and the environment in which it operates.

The inaugural episode features an in-depth conversation with Lexaria CEO Rich Christopher and host Ana Berry. The discussion covers the DehydraTECH platform and its applicability across GLP-1 therapies, CBD, antivirals, and other compounds; the Company's focus on the GLP-1 market, which generated approximately $75 billion in worldwide revenue in 2025; the completion of five human GLP-1 studies across semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide; and Lexaria's multi-pronged commercial strategy, including outlicensing activity under an active Material Transfer Agreement with a global pharmaceutical company.

The first installment of Reformulated: Into the Mainstream is now available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KG9dCWS6x6I

"Transparency and consistent communication are foundational to building long-term trust with shareholders," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "The series reflects our commitment to providing ongoing insight into how we think about oral drug delivery, the GLP-1 opportunity, and the disciplined execution required to advance DehydraTECH toward commercial partnerships."

New episodes will be released periodically, expanding into additional areas of Lexaria's clinical pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and industry developments.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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