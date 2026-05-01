Northisle Announces the Passing of Chairman Dale Corman

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Dale Corman, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dale passed away on April 29, 2026, at the age of 88.
Sam Lee, President & CEO commented "Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of our dear colleague, friend, and mentor, Dale Corman. Dale's contribution towards making Northisle the company it is today cannot be overstated. His commitment to excellence, honesty, and integrity prevailed in all aspects of his life, and his memory will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for us all. On behalf of the Northisle team, we send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Dale's wife, Caroline, their children, and entire family."
Dale was a founder of Northisle and served on the Board of Directors of the Company since 2011. Over his more than 50-year career, Dale served as a director of 25 public companies and was involved in the development of seven mines and mineral deposits including the Carmacks and Casino deposits in Yukon, and the San Nicolas deposit and the Penasquito mine in Mexico. Dale's significant contributions to the mining industry were recognized by his induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2022. His leadership, insight, commitment, and integrity played a pivotal role in Northisle's growth and he will be sorely missed.
Following a previously established succession plan, the Board of Directors of Northisle has appointed Alexander Davidson as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose vision is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on the development of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
Northisle respectfully acknowledges that our North Island Project is located within the territories of Quatsino First Nation, Kwakiutl First Nation, and Tlatlasikwala First Nation. We are committed to collaborating with First Nations to build authentic, mutually beneficial relationships.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
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On behalf of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (604) 335-3590
Email: info@northisle.ca
www.northisle.ca