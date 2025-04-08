GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity. We design, manufacture, deliver, and service technologies to create a more reliable and sustainable electric power system, enabling electrification and decarbonization, underpinning the progress and prosperity of the communities we serve. We are a purpose-built company, uniquely positioned with a scope and scale of solutions to accelerate the energy transition, while servicing and growing our installed base and strengthening our own profitability and shareholder returns. We have a strong history of innovation which is a key strength enabling us to meet our customers' needs.