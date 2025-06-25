Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (75% of total 2021 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (15%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.