COMMERZBANK AG is a Germany-based international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 40 countries. The Bank's two business segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients, offer a portfolio of financial services to their customers' needs. The Bank offers its sector strategy to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a provider of capital market products. It focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, it supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries.