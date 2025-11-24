GrafTech International

NYSE:EAF

GrafTech International Ltd is a producer of specialized graphite electrodes. The electrode is an essential part of the electric arc furnace process used in aluminum smelters and steel minimills. The company operates into one reporting segment namely Industrial Materials. Industrial Materials segment manufactures high-quality graphite electrodes essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It offers graphite electrodes and needle coke products.
