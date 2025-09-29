loader

DevEx Resources

ASX:DEV

DevEx Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores uranium, copper, gold, and other base metals.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Resources Climbs on Gold Drilling Results

Press Releases

Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland

DevEx Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores uranium, copper, gold, and other base metals. The company's property portfolio consists of exploration licenses covering various deposit styles in Northern Territory and Western Australia. It owns interests in the Nabarlek Uranium Project, Dundas Project, and the Junee Copper-Gold Project among others.

Interactive Chart