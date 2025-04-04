loader

ASX:CRS

Caprice Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It operates in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects throughout Australia. The company's project profile includes the Wild horse hill project, Island Gold Project, and Northampton project. The Group's operations are in one reportable business segment, being the exploration for gold, lead, zinc, and copper.

