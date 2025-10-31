loader

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Cora Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company is engaged in limited field activities relating to the exploration of gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold Project comprising five contiguous permits, being Bokoro II, Bokoro Est, Dako II, Kodiou and Sanankoro II located in southwest Mali. Its other projects include Yanfolila Gold Belt and Diangounte and Madina Fulbe projects.

