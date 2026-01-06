Lowell Farms Inc is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain including cultivation extraction manufacturing brand sales marketing and distribution. Its Brands include Lowell Herb Co. and Lowell Smokes House Weed Kaizen Moon and Original Pot Company. The company generates revenues from sales of extracts distillates branded and packaged cannabis flower pre rolls concentrates and edible products to retail licensed dispensaries and bulk flower biomass and concentrates to licensed manufacturers and distributors in the state of California.