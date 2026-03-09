WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Company continues to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required Filings"). On February 23, 2026, the Company announced a private placement of units and flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $390,000, which in part will be used to complete the audited financial statements.

The Required Filings are due to be filed by March 30, 2025. In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings, the Company made an application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 to the BC Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, and the MCTO was issued on January 29, 2026. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company expects to proceed with the filing of its interim first-quarter financial statements shortly after the Required Filings have been completed and submitted.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release until it meets the Required Filings requirement. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance its projects through drilling programs with the aim of achieving resource definition in the near future.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kevin Brewer
President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "anticipates", "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the application for the MCTO and the completion of the Required Filings and the timing thereof. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Walker Lane Resources Ltd

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/09/c9932.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Walker Lane ResourcesWLR:CCtsxv:wlrprecious metals investing
WLR:CC
Walker Lane Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Walker Lane Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Walker Lane Resources

Walker Lane Resources

Advancing high-grade gold and silver assets in prolific Nevada, British Columbia and Yukon

Advancing high-grade gold and silver assets in prolific Nevada, British Columbia and Yukon Keep Reading...
Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project

Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 5th Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations will... Keep Reading...
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Walker Lane Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Walker Lane Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

Smackover Lithium Signs First Binding Customer Offtake Agreement for the South West Arkansas Project

Final Assay Results Highlight Potential for New Discoveries

Related News

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Highlight Potential for New Discoveries

agriculture investing

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump

gold investing

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

gold investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now