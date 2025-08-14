BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components. Its core operations focus on designing and engineering naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States government. Additionally, it provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration services, and other solutions in the nuclear power industry. Services may vary between operational, technical, environmental, or more generalized to help its customers make improvements. The company takes on major projects that need significant planning and resources for completion. Contracts may extend beyond one year, and provisions may be implemented to adequately represent costs.