GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar Resourcesbtr:auasx:btrprecious metals investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Goldfields Project Construction to Commence

Goldfields Project Construction to Commence

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Goldfields Project Construction to CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RIU Sydney Conference Presentation

RIU Sydney Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Sydney Conference PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade results continue in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au Production

Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au Production

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Record Processing Campaign Delivers 7,900oz Au ProductionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced KEY APPOINTMENT TO FAST TRACK EXPLORATIONDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

A brownfield site in eastern Nevada is delivering exactly what the U.S. critical minerals strategy has been asking for — antimony at surface, in every drillhole, ready to process without breaking new ground. World Street Intelligence News Commentary — There are not many places in America where... Keep Reading...
America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

America's Brownfield Antimony Play: Every Drillhole Hits as Nevada Project Targets 2027 Production

All 17 sonic drillholes from a historic Nevada leach pad return oxide antimony-gold mineralization — including 0.32% antimony and 0.39 g/t gold over 14.9 meters — advancing one of the only near-term domestic antimony solutions in the United States USA News Group News Commentary — The United... Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Non Flow-Through Shares

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Non Flow-Through Shares

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - (May 25, 2026) Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC: LMEFF|FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a private placement on a non-brokered basis (the "Private Placement"). The Corporation... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q1 2026

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q1 2026

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months... Keep Reading...
Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali

Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at Lo Herma Project

MOU with Terra Mining for Mining Services at Seven Leaders

Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

ILC Critical Minerals: Undervalued Critical Minerals Opportunity

Related News

energy investing

Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at Lo Herma Project

base metals investing

MOU with Terra Mining for Mining Services at Seven Leaders

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Oil, Uranium — Price Triggers, My Strategy Now

oil and gas investing

Oil Slides as Tankers Trickle Out of Hormuz Amid US-Iran Peace Talks

battery metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals: Undervalued Critical Minerals Opportunity

gold investing

Perpetua Resources Secures US$2.9 Billion Loan for Idaho Antimony Project

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on June 4th, 2026